Death toll from Myanmar earthquake climbs to 3,354; leader of military govt returns from Bangkok summit

1 6 Rubble lies near a damaged building following a strong earthquake in Pyawbwe township, Mandalay, Myanmar, April 4, 2025. (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

The death toll from Myanmar's devastating earthquake climbed to 3,354, with 4,850 injured and 220 missing, state media said on Saturday, as the visiting U.N. aid chief praised humanitarian and community groups for leading the aid response.

The leader of the military government, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, was back in the capital Naypyitaw after a rare foreign trip to attend a summit in Bangkok of South and Southeast Asian nations, where he also met separately with the leaders of Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and India.

2 6 An activist holds a picture of Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing during a protest against his visit to Thailand and attending the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, April 4, 2025. (Reuters)

Min Aung Hlaing reaffirmed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the junta's plans to hold "free and fair" elections in December, Myanmar state media said.

Modi called for a post-quake ceasefire in Myanmar's civil war to be made permanent, and said the elections needed to be "inclusive and credible", an Indian foreign affairs spokesperson said on Friday.

3 6 India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 4, 2025. (Reuters)

Critics have derided the planned election as a sham to keep the generals in power through proxies.

Since overthrowing the elected civilian government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, the military has struggled to run Myanmar, leaving the economy and basic services, including healthcare, in tatters, a situation exacerbated by the March 28 quake.

4 6 A broken Buddha statue is pictured inside a damaged pagoda following a strong earthquake in Amarapura township, Myanmar, April 4, 2025. (Reuters)

The civil war that followed the coup has displaced more than 3 million people, with widespread food insecurity and more than a third of the population in need of humanitarian assistance, the U.N. says.

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher spent Friday night in Myanmar's second-biggest city Mandalay, near the epicentre of the quake, posting on X that humanitarian and community groups had led the response to the quake with "courage, skill and determination".

5 6 A damaged building is pictured following a strong earthquake in Amarapura township, Myanmar, April 4, 2025. (Reuters)

"Many themselves lost everything, and yet kept heading out to support survivors," he said.

The U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday the junta was restricting aid supplies to quake-hit areas where communities did not back its rule. The U.N. office said it was investigating 53 reported attacks by the junta against opponents, including airstrikes, of which 16 were after the ceasefire was declared on Wednesday.

6 6 People queue for water from a donation water truck following a strong earthquake in Pyawbwe township, Mandalay, Myanmar, April 4, 2025. (Reuters)

A junta spokesman did not respond to calls seeking comment.