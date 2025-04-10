25 killed in Bihar due to lightning, hailstorms; CM Nitish Kumar announces 4 lakh compensation

At least 25 people were killed in lightning strikes and hailstorms in several districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Nalanda reported 18 deaths, followed by two in Siwan, one each in Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Jehanabad.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, it said.

On Wednesday, 13 people had died in lightning strikes in four districts of Bihar.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an ‘orange alert’ (be prepared) for a number of districts, including Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Nalanda, Nawada and Patna.

It has also forecast heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday in these districts.

"Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely to occur at few places over Madhubani, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna," the IMD said in a bulletin.

Water-logging was also reported on Thursday from several parts of Patna following heavy rain.

The state capital recorded an average of 42.6 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm.

Officials of the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) and district administration, however, claimed that rainwater was drained out in the shortest possible time despite heavy rain.

