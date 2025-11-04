Zubeen Garg’s ‘Roi Roi Binale’ becomes sixth-highest-grossing Assamese film in four days

Singer Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale, released over a month after his death, earned Rs 1.62 crore nett on its first Monday in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

Released on 31 October, the musical has so far earned Rs 7.75 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The film collected Rs 1.85 crore nett domestically on Day 1, becoming one of the biggest Assamese openers at the box office, Sacnilk reported.

Roi Roi Binale is expected to surpass 2024’s Bidurbhai, which is the highest grossing Assamese film of all time with a lifetime collection of Rs 15 crore.

The film starring Zubeen is currently the sixth highest grossing Assamese film of all time, according to trade reports.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, Roi Roi Binale is billed as the first musical Assamese film. The movie features Zubeen’s original voice recordings. Mousumi Alifa, Victor Banerjee, Achurjya Borpatra, and Yasashree Bhuyan round off the cast of the film.

The late singer-composer died in Singapore under mysterious circumstances on 19 September while swimming. He was 52.

Garg’s death is currently under investigation. According to media reports, seven persons have been arrested in connection with Zubeen’s death. The five accused — Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Sandipan Garg and the singer’s two personal security officers (PSOs), Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya — were produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court on 29 October via video conference from Baksa jail in Assam.