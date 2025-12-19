‘Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos’: Vir Das makes directorial debut with satirical spy film

The trailer of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by Emmy-nominated comedian Vir Das, was released on Friday by production banner Aamir Khan Productions ahead of the film’s release in theatres on 16 January, 2026.

The trailer was unveiled on the official YouTube channel of Aamir Khan Talkies and offers a satirical take on the spy genre. Das, who makes his directorial debut with the film, also plays the lead role of Happy Patel, a wannabe international spy with strong Indian roots.

The trailer shows the character getting stuck in violent situations, run-ins with the Goa Police and an unexpected romantic track, while struggling to reconcile his ambitions with the realities around him.

Mithila Palkar stars opposite Das, while his straight-haired, Bob Dylan-inspired look stands out as a recurring visual motif. Aamir Khan also appears in a prominent role in the trailer.

A major highlight is the return of actor Imran Khan to the big screen after more than a decade. Imran Khan, best known for Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, was last seen in the 2015 romcom Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut.

The film also features Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade in supporting roles.

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos is co-directed by Kavi Shashtri and co-written by Amogh Ranadive.