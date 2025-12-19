Stormy weather batters Dubai, flight disruptions reported across major airlines

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms swept through Dubai in a spell of unstable weather, disrupting daily life and air travel across the city, as authorities issued repeated advisories urging residents to remain cautious.

Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs, experienced significant flight delays and cancellations on Friday morning due to unstable weather conditions, reported Gulf News.

Reports indicated widespread disruption at the airport, with several delays and cancellations recorded in a single wave, affecting carriers including Emirates, Flydubai, Turkish Airlines, Saudia, Kuwait and Qatar Airways.

Amid the turbulent conditions, a video showing an Emirates aircraft aborting its landing attempt due to strong winds and poor visibility captured widespread attention online.

The clip was first shared by a user named Shekar Captain and later reposted by the Instagram page Lovin Dubai, drawing strong reactions from viewers, many of whom praised the pilots for their calm handling of the situation and strict adherence to safety protocols.

The Telegraph Online couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video.

As the storm intensified, Dubai Police warned residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improved.

“For your safety, please remain cautious as unstable weather conditions are expected in the coming hours, and avoid going out unless it is absolutely necessary until midday on Friday,” said a police alert sent to residents’ phones, per AFP.

The advisory came as heavy rain battered parts of the city, raising concerns over waterlogging and reduced visibility on roads.

The National Centre of Meteorology in the United Arab Emirates issued heavy rainfall warnings for both Thursday and Friday, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi among the most affected areas.

The impact extended beyond the UAE, with other Gulf states including Qatar and Saudi Arabia also issuing alerts on Thursday as heavy downpours swept across the region.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence urged residents to remain vigilant amid fluctuating weather conditions, advising them to take necessary precautions during the rain and to avoid areas prone to flash floods, reported Khaleej Times.

Thursday’s rain revived memories of the record rainfall that hit the UAE in 2024, when unprecedented downpours brought Dubai and several other cities to a standstill.

Last April, torrential rain flooded homes and turned major roads into rivers, severely disrupting transport and daily life.