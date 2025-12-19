‘Paddington’ helmer Paul King roped in to direct Labubu movie: Reports

Sony Pictures has roped in Paddington and Wonka helmer Paul King to direct a feature film based on Labubu, one of the world’s most popular collectible toy brands, as per US media reports.

The development comes a month after Sony acquired the film rights to the property. The project is in early stages and is yet to have a writer on board.

Sony is developing the adaptation in collaboration with Pop Mart, the Chinese retailer and brand owner of Labubu. King will also produce the film along with Department M and producer Wenxin She, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Created by Hong Kong-born, Europe-based artist Kasing Lung, Labubu was originally produced by How2 Work as part of a line of monster figurines. The brand rose to global prominence after Pop Mart took over production and sales in 2019.

The collectibles saw a sharp rise in popularity in recent years, largely due to Pop Mart’s “blind box” sales strategy, where buyers do not know which figure they have purchased until opening the package.

Another factor behind the surge was celebrity endorsement, particularly by Blackpink member Lisa, who used the toys as accessories in 2024.

Labubu will be the lead character in the franchise, which also includes figures such as Zimomo, Mokoko and Tycoco.

King gained critical acclaim for directing and co-writing the first two Paddington films. He also co-wrote the screenplay and served as executive producer on the third film Paddington in Peru.

King’s most recent directorial Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, grossed USD 635 million worldwide.