Delightful Derek now trapped in Vecna’s mind prison, Max watches from afar in new ‘Stranger Things’ S5 Vol2 clip

The second volume of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on 26 December in India

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.12.25, 04:06 PM
Jake Connelly as Delightful Derek in 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Stranger Things character Delightful Derek (Jake Connelly) is now trapped in Vecna’s mind prison along with Holly (Nell Fisher) and Max (Sadie Sink), shows a new clip from the upcoming second volume of Season 5 of the Netflix show.

In the clip, Vecna is seen conversing with the children he has taken hostage, telling them that they are safe from the monsters in his lair. However, he also alerts them that their friends and family probably won’t join them.

The video opens with a shot of Derek waking up in the world of Vecna’s mind along with other children. Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna aka Henry, who appears to children as an imaginary friend named Mr. WhatsIt in Season 5, stands before them and tells them that they are safe here.

Henry takes them into the house where he had trapped Holly on the pretext of safety and happiness. As the kids slowly begin to feel comfortable in Vecna’s dangerous realm, we see Max watching the situation unfold through a one-eyed telescope.

Another purported episode clip of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 surfaced online on Thursday, which features Joyce, played by Winona Ryder, engaged in a discussion with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Robin (Maya Hawke), Erica (Priah Ferguson) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) right after they narrowly escaped from the gruesome attacks of monsters, with the help of Will.

At the end of Volume 1, Will awakened his powers and killed the Demogorgons.

Joyce, who is usually protective about her son, Will, suggested tapping back the hive mind in the Upside Down with the latter’s help.

Also starring Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, David Harbour, the second volume of Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on 26 December in India. The series finale will drop on 1 January, 2026.

