Friday, 19 December 2025

Nick Jonas dances to ‘Dhurandhar’ track ‘Shararat’ with Joe and Kevin, Ranveer Singh reacts

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the dance number sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas is picturised on Ayesha Khan-Krystle D’Souza in the film

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.12.25, 02:57 PM
Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers Instagram

American pop icon Nick Jonas danced with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas to the Dhurandhar track Shararat on Sunday, leaving fans gushing with excitement.

The video shows the Jonas brothers grooving to the track sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. Shararat is a dance number composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The song is picturised on Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza in the film.

“New pre show hype song unlocked,” Nick captioned a reel on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh reacted to Nick’s video. “Hahahahahaah Jijuuuu jaaane deeeeee,” he commented on the post.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has already crossed the Rs 700-crore mark at the global box office since its 5 December release. The film is currently the third highest grossing Indian film of 2025.

The spy thriller is fronted by Ranveer Singh, who essays the role of agent Hamza Ali Mazari. Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the action drama also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan in key roles.

Nick, Joe and Kevin are part of an American pop rock band Jonas Brothers, which made its debut in 2005. They starred in the 2008 Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. They are set to return for Camp Rock 3.

The band also headlined their own Disney Channel series Jonas, which was rebranded as Jonas L.A. for its second season. The group has released seven albums — It's About Time (2006), Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019), The Album (2023) and Greetings from Your Hometown (2025).

Nick Jonas is married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

