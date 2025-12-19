‘Powerhouse performance’: Madhuri Dixit earns praise for playing serial killer in ‘Mrs Deshpande’

Madhuri Dixit-starrer Mrs Deshpande dropped on JioHotstar on Friday and the early reactions indicate that fans cannot over Madhuri’s performance as a serial killer on the thriller series.

Nagesh Kukunoor, who is known for helming films and shows like Iqbal, Dor, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case and City of Dreams, has directed Mrs. Deshpande.

Madhuri plays a convicted serial killer, who learns that someone is copying the pattern of her murder style while she is in jail. The show is loosely inspired by the popular French series La Mante (The Mantis) as per reports.

“Madhuri’s range in #MrsDeshpande is INSANE,” wrote an X user.

Praising the creators, a viewer on X said that Mrs Deshpande shows how simple stories can have the strongest emotional impact.

“Finally, a storyline that doesn’t rely on over-the-top drama but delivers solid impact. Word of mouth hi enough hai — go stream it,” tweeted another user.

Showering Madhuri with praise, another X user noted that her restrained acting, composed expressions, subtle sarcasm, and eloquent silences perfectly defined the character she played.

Sharing a still from the series, a user on X quoted a line from Madhuri’s 1997 Koyla song Ghunghte Mein Chanda Hai to praise the actress.

Another X user lauded Madhuri’s performance in Mrs Deshpande, noting how she excelled in an unconventional role, shedding her mainstream image to deliver a compelling performance.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies, Mrs Deshpande also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee and Siddharth Chandekar in key roles.