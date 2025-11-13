Zoya Akhtar-backed documentary ‘Turtle Walker’ to open All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2025

Turtle Walker, a documentary produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Taira Malaney and the Oscar-winning HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, will open the 2025 edition of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), scheduled to run from December 4 to 14.

The festival, known for spotlighting films that promote climate awareness and action, will launch its line-up with Malaney’s film that chronicles the life and legacy of Satish Bhaskar, India’s pioneering sea turtle conservationist.

The film follows Bhaskar’s remarkable journey along India’s coastlines in the late 1970s, where he lived among rare sea turtles to understand and protect them from extinction.

Since its world premiere at DOC NYC in 2024, Turtle Walker has travelled to major international festivals, earning multiple honours, including the Conservation Award at the International Ocean Film Festival. It also won both the ‘Conservation’ and the ‘Grand Teton’ awards at the Jackson Wild Media Awards.

Festival director Kunal Khanna said ALT EFF was “honoured to have Turtle Walker as the opening film”. “Satish Bhaskar’s story is not just about conservation, it’s about commitment, humility, and the power of one individual to change the course of environmental history,” Khanna said in a statement.

Zoya described Turtle Walker as “a tribute to a man’s quiet heroism,” adding, “Satish Bhaskar’s journey reminds us how deeply special every living being on this planet is. We are excited to have it showcase at ALT EFF — a festival that supports and champions the environment and wildlife”.

Director Taira Malaney said working on Bhaskar’s story “instilled a deep wonder for our marine world — and a renewed sense of hope at a time when I needed it most”.

Reema Kagti called the film “a reflection of both the fragility and resilience of nature,” adding that ALT EFF is “a great platform for this Indian-rooted story to be told”.