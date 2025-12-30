Unnao survivor happy over Supreme Court stay on Sengar release, seeks death sentence

The Unnao rape survivor on Monday expressed happiness over the Supreme Court stay on Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s release, and said she would not rest until he was hanged.

“I have got justice from the Supreme Court. I have been raising my voice for justice from the very beginning,” she told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will not rest until he (Sengar) is hanged. I will keep fighting. Only then will my family and I get justice. We received threats even today.”

Backed up by women activists, the survivor and her mother had protested the award of bail to Sengar outside Delhi High Court and at the India Gate and Jantar Mantar, claiming a threat to their lives if the former BJP lawmaker was released.

The survivor’s health worsened on Sunday while she was demonstrating in Jantar Mantar. On Monday, following an improvement, she attended the court hearing.

Later, she clarified to the media that she had not made any allegations against any court. “I have faith in all courts, but the Supreme Court has given me justice and will continue to do so,” she said.

Her mother and sister, too, welcomed the top court’s order. “He (Sengar) is a monster,” the sister told PTI.

“First, he raped my sister and later destroyed the entire family. I am satisfied today. His bail should remain rejected.”

The survivor’s mother said Sengar should be sentenced to death for killing her husband. The former MLA is serving a 10-year sentence for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of the rape survivor’s father.

Activist Yogita Bhayana and the survivor’s lawyer, Mehmood Pracha, described the decision of the top court — where the hearings will continue — as a respite.

Sengar’s daughter Ishita posted an open letter on X saying that as a daughter, she was exhausted, frightened and slowly losing faith, but was holding on to hope.

She said she had received threats on social media. “Over these years, I have been told countless times on social media that I should be raped, killed, or punished simply for existing,” she posted.