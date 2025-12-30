Navy ship sets sail, Ajanta-era ‘stitched sail’ vessel INS Kaundinya begins Oman voyage

The navy’s “stitched sail” ship INS Kaundinya, a recreation of a fifth-century vessel based on paintings at the ancient Ajanta Caves, on Monday embarked on her maiden overseas voyage from Gujarat’s Porbandar to Muscat in Oman.

During her 15-day journey, the ship will retrace ancient maritime routes that once connected India with West Asia and the wider Indian Ocean world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-masted engine-less vessel is 65 feet long and 22 feet wide. It is powered completely by sails and carries a crew of 18 sailors.

The ship began its 1,400km voyage to the tune of Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire, played by the naval band.

“Charting history across the seas. INSV Kaundinya retraces ancient Indian transoceanic trade routes, sailing from India to Muscat, showcasing the legacy of

stitched shipbuilding and India’s timeless maritime connect with the Indian Ocean world,” the navy said in a post on X.

“Historical evidence from the Ajanta cave murals (5th century CE) highlights the tradition of stitched ships — vessels constructed without nails, using coir rope, coconut fibre and natural resin.”

An ancient sail ship depicted in an Ajanta Cave painting from the 5th century that served as a reference for the construction of Kaundinya. INSV Kaundinya via X

The route from Oman to Porbandar and onwards to Southeast Asia was once a vital trade corridor. Indian merchants and sailors used these sea lanes to trade spices, textiles and ideas with West Asia, Africa and Southeast Asia.

The vessel was formally flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, in the presence of the ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, Issa Saleh Al Shibani.

The navy said the ship had been built with technology believed to have been used in India during the 5th century. The design is based on ships depicted in the

Ajanta cave paintings, along with descriptions from ancient texts and foreign travellers’ accounts.

The ship is called a “stitched ship” because its wooden planks are sewn together with coir (coconut fibre) ropes instead of being fixed with iron nails. Natural resin, cotton and oils have been used to seal the hull and make it seaworthy.

INS Kaundinya’s sails display motifs of the Gandabherunda (a two-headed mythical bird) and the sun; the bow bears a sculpted Simha Yali; and the deck showcases a symbolic Harappan-style stone anchor.

The ship is named after “Kaundinya, the legendary Indian mariner who sailed across the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia”, the navy said.

The project was initiated through a tripartite agreement signed in July 2023 between the culture ministry, the navy and Hodi Innovations.

Following the laying of the keel in September 2023, the vessel was built by a team of artisans from Kerala, led by master shipwright Shri Babu Sankaran.

The ship was launched in February 2025 in Goa and formally inducted into the navy in May.