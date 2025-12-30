PM Modi mourns Khaleda Zia’s death, recalls her role in Bangladesh’s democracy and ties with India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Bangladesh prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia, saying her contributions to the neighbouring country’s development and to India-Bangladesh relations would always be remembered.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss,” Modi wrote on X.

Acknowledging Zia’s diplomatic legacy, Modi said her “important contributions” to fostering India-Bangladesh ties would continue to be remembered.

Recalling his interaction with the veteran Bangladeshi leader, the prime minister added, “I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace.”

Khaleda Zia, 80, breathed her last early Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka, according to a statement issued by her party. A three-time prime minister, she was Bangladesh’s first woman to hold the top office and played a key role in restoring democracy after a period of military rule, going on to dominate the country’s politics for decades.

She first became prime minister in 1991 and later served a second term from 2001 to 2006. One of the defining features of her political career was her long-standing rivalry with Sheikh Hasina.

Modi’s condolence message came amid significant political developments in Bangladesh, with Zia’s death occurring just days after her son Tarique Rahman returned to the country following 17 years in exile in London. It also comes at a time when Sheikh Hasina, Zia’s principal rival, has been living in India since her ouster as prime minister in August 2024.