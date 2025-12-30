Golmaal 5 to be a fantasy comedy, will feature a female antagonist

The fifth installment of fan-favourite “Golmaal” franchise will be a fantasy-comedy and feature a female villain.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the comedy ensemble franchise was started in 2006 titled, “Golmaal: Fun Unlimited”, two years later a sequel was made, “Golmaal Returns”, followed by “Golmaal 3” in 2010 and “Golmaal Again” in 2017.

Fronted by Ajay Devgn, the series revolves around a group of mischievous, aimless friends, Gopal (Devgn), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Laxman (Shreyas Talpade, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Khemmu) and Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), who get into absurd, chaotic situations.

Ajay, Arshad, Shreyas, Kunal and Tusshar are set to reunite with Sharman, who featured in the first part of “Golmaal”, for the upcoming film.

"The fifth part is going to be a fantasy comedy. We’ve locked all the male leads. All the main guys including Ajay, Arshad, Tusshar, Shreyas, Kunal are coming back and even Sharman will be joining them this time. Besides, Johnny Lever, Ashwini Kaleskar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sanjay Mishra, and all those guys will be there,” an insider told PTI.

“We are still scouting for the female lead against Ajay Devgn. We are in the discussion stage. We are yet to cast for two other meaningful characters, one is a villain, and other a funny gangster type character. This story was written in a manner that the negative character is (played by) a woman,” the insider said.

