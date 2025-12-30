A.R. Rahman’s Kolkata concert postponed, organisers offer option to claim refund

Music composer A.R. Rahman will perform in Kolkata on 11 April as part of The Wonderment Tour, as per information available on ticketing platform District by Zomato.

The 58-year-old music composer was previously set to perform in Kolkata on 11 January.

As per information available on the website, Rahman’s concert will begin at 5pm. The venue is yet to be announced.

An official email from District by Zomato sent to ticket-buyers on Monday read, “Your booking for The Wonderment Tour | A.R. Rahman Live in Kolkata has the following update: The Wonderment Tour | A.R. Rahman Live in Kolkata has been rescheduled for 11th April 2026. If you’re unable to attend the rescheduled show, you can transfer your tickets or opt for a refund before 30th January, 6PM via this link - http://bit.ly/45guncY. For more details, please check your email. If you need support regarding this booking, contact us at events@district.in.”

However, Rahman’s official website still displays the previous date.

The upcoming concert will bring the Oscar-winning composer to Kolkata after 13 years.

The Wonderment Tour returns to India in January 2026 after a Mumbai premiere and a North American tour in July- August.

The tour celebrates Rahman’s musical legacy, featuring live performances of his most beloved hits.

The concert has been envisioned by Rahman in partnership with Percept Live and is being co-produced by Percept Live, Fair Game, and Jo Entertainment.

Rahman secured the fourth spot among India’s most-streamed artists in Spotify’s 2025 Wrapped.

His latest track, Aawaara Angaara from the film Tere Ishk Mein, is currently trending on YouTube.