Trekking ban near Gulmarg sparks concern as Kashmir tourism shows signs of revival

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday issued an advisory imposing strict restrictions on trekking in the upper forest areas of Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The curbs have sparked fresh anxiety among tourism stakeholders who are already grappling with a sharp decline in footfall since the Pahalgam attack in April.

The advisory comes at a time when Kashmir tourism is witnessing a modest revival following snowfall in the upper reaches of the region. Baramulla's ski resort, Gulmarg, has emerged as the biggest attraction for tourists, with hotels reporting full occupancy for the New Year.

The police advisory has prohibited the entry of non-local tourists in specific forests near Gulmarg and directed locals to obtain permission before venturing into these forests.

The police said the “safety advisory” was issued following an unauthorised trekking incident in the Danwas forests on December 21. The police statement mentioned nothing about the incident but referred to a viral video which claimed mass felling of trees in the area.

The forest department later claimed prompt action was taken against the smugglers and timber was recovered from them, although it denied the reports of mass felling. The department said only one tree was felled. The police statement said the decision was taken to ensure "public safety and prevent security misunderstandings".

"Locals must seek the requisite permissions from local authorities and inform the local police or administration before entering upper forest reaches," it said. "For non-local tourists, entry and trekking in upper forest areas are strictly prohibited under all circumstances."

The police urged the public to cooperate with these instructions to maintain a secure environment and avoid untoward incidents.

The Danwas forests connect the upper reaches of Baramulla with the Tangmarg-Gulmarg axis, forming part of the dense forest belt that links north Kashmir’s Baramulla with the Pir Panjal foothills. Danwas also serves as a natural corridor between Tangmarg, Gulmarg and adjoining forested areas.

A Kashmiri trekker said commercial trekking is already barred across Kashmir and such an advisory will send a wrong message again.

"Why do it when no trekking is allowed there? Commercial trekking is completely prohibited in Kashmir, although day trekkers were allowed in several areas. They (police) could have imposed the restrictions without announcing it," he said.