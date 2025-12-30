Bangladesh mourns Khaleda Zia as Yunus calls her a ‘great guardian’; BNP announces seven days of mourning

Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Khaleda Zia, describing her as a “great guardian” whose contributions to the country’s democratic journey would be remembered forever, as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced a seven-day mourning programme following her death.

In a condolence message posted on his X handle, Yunus said he was “deeply saddened and grief-stricken” by the passing of Zia, noting that the nation had lost not just a political leader but a towering stateswoman who represented a significant chapter in Bangladesh’s history. With her passing, “the nation has lost a great guardian”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zia, the longtime chief of the BNP and a three-time prime minister, died at around 6 am local time after a prolonged illness at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. She was 80.

Yunus said Zia’s role in establishing democracy, nurturing a multi-party political culture and safeguarding the rights of the people would be remembered forever. “Through her uncompromising leadership, the nation was repeatedly freed from undemocratic conditions and inspired to regain liberty. The nation will remember her contributions to the country and its people with respect,” he said.

Despite political differences, Yunus said her long political journey—marked by dedication to national welfare, people-oriented leadership and firm resolve—consistently showed the way forward. “With her death, Bangladesh has lost an experienced and proven stateswoman,” he said.

Recalling her political life, Yunus noted that Zia was Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and “led the struggle to restore democracy against autocracy”. Her “strong leadership played a decisive role in bringing down the nine-year-long autocratic rule of HM Ershad”, he said.

He added that after becoming prime minister in 1991, Zia laid a strong foundation for the economy through liberalisation. During what he described as Sheikh Hasina’s “fascist rule”, Yunus said Zia emerged as a “unique symbol of struggle and resistance”, inspiring the nation through her steadfast stance.

The Chief Adviser alleged that due to her political success, Zia became a victim of “extreme political vengeance”, was sentenced to 17 years in prison in what he called “false and fabricated cases”, and endured long periods of incarceration.

Yunus expressed deep condolences to Zia’s bereaved family and to BNP leaders and activists. Calling her death an irreparable loss for the nation, he urged people to remain calm and patient and requested citizens to pray for the departed leader.

Meanwhile, the BNP on Tuesday declared seven days of official mourning following the death of its chairperson. At a press briefing, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi outlined the mourning programme, according to news portal tbsnews.net.

As part of the observances, black flags will be raised at the BNP’s central office in Nayapaltan and at all party offices nationwide. Party leaders, activists and supporters will wear black badges to honour her memory. Doa mahfils (prayer gatherings) and Quran recitations will be held at party venues and other locations across Bangladesh.

Condolence books have also been opened at the BNP central office, the party chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka, and at district offices to allow members and the public to pay their respects.