Can Hawkins pressure cooker defeat Vecna? ‘Stranger Things’ stars try out Indian utensils

Recently, the Upside Down met the Indian kitchen, and the results were predictably chaotic.

In a playful Instagram reel shared by Netflix, Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) put Indian household staples to the test, asking one vital question: could these everyday objects help defeat Vecna?

The video, part of Netflix’s promotional push for Stranger Things Season 5, opens with the duo greeting fans, “Namaste, India. We are the cast of Stranger Things, and we will see how helpful these Indian objects are in fighting the Upside Down.”

First up was the humble desi chappal, an object of unquestionable authority in Indian households. But even its legendary reputation could not inspire much confidence from the duo.

“There’s not much you can do with a pair of sandals,” they admitted, slightly underwhelmed.

Things got more interesting with the arrival of the iconic steel dabba, the lunchbox that fuels half of India.

Dustin, clearly impressed, suggested it could double up as a hiding place for grenades or even function as a “multi-layered grenade” itself. Practical thinking, Upside Down style.

Next came the rolling pin, instantly recognised as the all-purpose Indian mum weapon. Mike quipped that it could be used to “roll Vecna’s head,” while Dustin looked suitably impressed by its battle potential.

The energy peaked when the broom entered the frame. Dustin immediately channelled his inner Quidditch player, hopping on and striking a pose as if ready for take-off, treating it like a trusted flying companion.

But the real star of the reel arrived last: the pressure cooker. Dubbed the “Hawkins pressure cooker,” the everyday Indian kitchen staple found instant favour with both actors. The coincidence of its name was not lost on them, and they agreed it might actually be the most effective weapon yet.

“You can hit them with it,” Dustin said confidently.

“Or you can make some food with it, and…,” Mike added, trailing off mid-thought, clearly impressed by its versatility.

Stranger Things, which is set to conclude the globally loved series, with its final episode scheduled to drop on January 1, 2026.