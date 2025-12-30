Air India Express pilot accused of hitting passenger at Delhi airport arrested, released on bail

The Delhi Police has arrested an off-duty Air India Express pilot accused of assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, an officer said on Tuesday.

Captain Virendra Sejwal had earlier joined the probe and was questioned by the investigating officer, the officer said.

"In the process of investigation, after the registration of the case, the relevant CCTV footage had been collected and statements recorded. The accused was also called for questioning, and his arrest was effected," the officer said in a statement.

Sejwal has been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with violence near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1 on December 19.

He was later released on bail. The offence is bailable under the sections applied in the case.

The incident took place on December 19 at Terminal 1 of the airport. Sejwal is accused of assaulting and injuring a passenger, Ankit Dewan, following an argument over the use of a security check area meant for staff and persons with reduced mobility.

According to Dewan, he and his family, including his four-month-old baby, were directed to use the staff security check area while preparing to board a SpiceJet flight. He alleged that some airline staff members were cutting the queue and that Sejwal was among them. Dewan claimed that an argument followed, during which the pilot assaulted him.

Police said Sejwal was not on official duty at the time and was travelling as a passenger on an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru.

An FIR was registered on December 22 under sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation, based on Dewan’s complaint. Police said CCTV footage from the terminal showed the pilot hitting Dewan and restraining him.

More than a week after the incident, Sejwal was detained on Monday evening and questioned at length by police officers.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Civil Aviation ordered a formal investigation on December 20. Air India Express, which is run by the Tata group, removed Sejwal from official duties.

In an official statement issued on December 21, Sejwal denied the allegations. He claimed that Dewan had verbally abused him without provocation and continued to use abusive and threatening language even after being asked to stop. His lawyer further alleged that casteist remarks were made against the pilot and that threats were directed at female members of his family, including a child.

Sejwal said the incident had been misrepresented on social media and unfairly portrayed as a dispute between a pilot and a passenger. He maintained that it was a personal matter between two passengers and had no connection with his professional role.