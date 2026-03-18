Zendaya flaunts new ring at ‘The Drama’ premiere, fuels wedding buzz with Tom Holland

Hollywood actress Zendaya attended the Tuesday premiere of her upcoming film The Drama in Los Angeles, wearing what appeared to be a wedding band next to a large ring, fuelling rumours of her marriage to actor Tom Holland.

According to the American news website The Associated Press, the 29-year-old actress refused to confirm whether it was indeed her wedding ring. She also did not reveal the designer behind the ring.

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“I think there’s a balance between hiding and also just living your life, enjoying your life, and protecting things that are special to you. I think everyone kind of has to do that in some way,” Zendaya told The Associated Press.

Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach had earlier said that she has already tied the knot with the Spider Man actor.

Earlier in January, Zendaya attended the Golden Globe Awards wearing a large ring, which sparked rumours of her engagement to Holland. However, her representatives have declined to comment on the relationship status of the two actors.

On the work front, Zendaya will next be seen in Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama, also starring Robert Pattinson. The romantic comedy is set to hit theatres on April 3. She is also reprising her role as Chani in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune: Part Three.

Holland, on the other hand, will reprise his role as the webbed superhero in Super-Man: Brand New Day.