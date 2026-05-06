Preity Zinta recalls ‘Soldier’ shoot, revisits fond memories with Bobby Deol in Australia

Nearly 27 years after Soldier hit theatres, Preity Zinta took fans down memory lane as she shared a video featuring scenes from the 1998 film, reminiscing about her long-standing friendship with Bobby Deol.

Recalling about her first outdoor shoot in Australia, Preity wrote on Instagram, “Look Bobby D what I found ….. Forever grateful to you for making my first outdoor shoot so memorable and so much fun in Australia. PS- I loved being the third wheel on your honeymoon”

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Directed by Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla, Soldier hit theatres on November 20, 1998. The film follows Vicky (Bobby), who sets out to avenge his father Major Vijay Malhotra’s (Pankaj Dheer) death after he is betrayed by his colleagues, wrongly labelled a traitor, and killed. Determined to clear his father’s name, Vicky embarks on a mission to expose the truth.

The ensemble cast of the film also features Rakhee Gulzar, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Suresh Oberoi, Dalip Tahil, Sharat Saxena, Ashish Vidyarthi and Priyanka Upendra.

In 2025, Preity had reunited with Bobby and his wife, Tanya Deol, at designer Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali celebration.

On the professional front, Preity is gearing up for her comeback with Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan and starring Sunny Deol in the lead. Bobby, meanwhile, was last seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.