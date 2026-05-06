Jobs, industries, women’s safety, health, cleanliness: Kolkata’s wish list for new BJP govt

As the BJP gears up to take charge of Bengal, expectations are running high in Kolkata. From employment opportunities and infrastructural improvement to public safety, people across the city are eager for change. We speak to a bunch of people to gauge the mood of the city and what they want after the Assembly election results.

Free education from politics

I hope the new government prioritises an education system free from political interference, strengthens governance and places greater emphasis on environmental protection.

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— Arjun Sengupta, 45, professor

Focus on job creation

I hope the new government prioritises a more structured and reliable employment system by conducting job exams regularly within a fixed one-year cycle from notification to appointment, while strictly maintaining rules. I want to see the development of sectors that can generate permanent jobs instead of promoting a culture of freebies, along with a strong push towards sustainable industrialisation. It is also important to me that infiltration is checked, borders are secured and that police and other government organisations function in an autonomous and constitutional manner. I wish for a cleaner, pollution-free and garbage-free state, alongside promotion of the tourism sector to boost opportunities. Above all, I hope for continued communal harmony and stronger measures to ensure the safety of women across the state.”

— Susovan Samanta, 26, civil services aspirant

Metro, roads, drainage

I expect inflation to ease gradually through tax cuts and subsidies, though global oil prices will keep pressure on. I expect Howrah’s metro, road, and drainage upgrades to speed up, even if it means short-term disruption. I expect DA parity and more jobs, but that depends on state finances and industrial policy. I expect better law & order to help business. Real change, I think, will take two to five years.

— Shreya Mukherjee, 30, private sector employee

Need to attract industries

In my opinion, West Bengal needs to attract more industries so that local youth do not have to migrate to other states for better job opportunities. As a computer engineer, I believe fair, market-standard wages should be ensured. Additionally, reducing electricity costs and the prices of essential commodities is crucial. Strengthening industrial growth and improving living conditions will help retain talent and support sustainable development in the state.

— Sourav Lahiri, 30, IT professional

Better policing, transparent competitive exams

I would expect the government to focus on improving education by strengthening government schools and colleges and ensuring fair and transparent competitive exams. I want them to implement better public health insurance (beyond schemes like Swasthya Sathi) and bring in greater discipline, improved roads and traffic management, and more effective policing.”

— Sneha Ray Karmakar, 33, consultant obstetrician-gynecologist and laparoscopic surgeon

Corruption must recede

Having seen the system up close, I expect greater sincerity, positivity and honesty from the new government. Recruitment to government services must be more transparent and less prone to corruption, so that the high court does not have to repeatedly intervene and stall the process. I also expect the development of an IT hub and a more robust, polished education system. The central Budget should better support the state. As a woman, I want justice for Abhaya [the RG Kar rape-murder victim], and stronger measures to ensure women’s safety. Further, pending dearness allowance dues should be cleared and the 8th Pay Commission must be implemented. Above all, corruption must recede.

—- Asmita Mitra, 26, high court advocate

Education, health, traffic management

I’m really hoping the new government invests more in the quality of our primary education and healthcare. It’s high time that social welfare schemes actually reach people at the grassroots level. I’d love to see a real push for women’s security; better CCTV on public transport and 'pink' police booths in busy areas would make a huge difference. We also need more healthcare centres in north Bengal so residents don't always have to travel to Kolkata for treatment. Lastly, I expect a solution to the city-wide waterlogging issues and the swift completion of the remaining metro corridors to help reduce our daily traffic congestion.

—- Diya Nagchaudhury, 26, graduate student researcher

Stop the brain drain

First, industrial development must be prioritised. Almost every second person I know — skilled or unskilled — is leaving the state in search of employment opportunities. The government needs to address this urgently. Then, government recruitment examinations should be conducted regularly and on time. Finally, there is a need for overall good governance, with improved law and order to ensure peace and harmony.

— Naseeba Parveen, 27, student

Needed: Education and opportunities

I expect the government to ensure free and fair opportunities for all, enabling access to quality education and meaningful employment across every section of society. True progress can only follow when the youth are empowered through education and opportunity.

— Sohini Nayak, 21, student