Crimes against women highest in Delhi in 2024: National Crime Records Bureau data

Crime against women in Delhi remained the highest among 19 major cities, with 13,396 cases registered in 2024 alone, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The rate of crime against women in Delhi, meanwhile, remained fourth highest among the cities in 2024, after Jaipur, Indore and Lucknow, according to the report.

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The crime rate for 2024 was recorded at 176.8, where the rate represents number of crimes against women per one lakh women in Delhi.

Meanwhile, according to the report, overall crimes against women in Delhi registered a 0.22 per cent increase from 2023 to 2024, as 13,366 cases were reported in 2023. In 2022, the figure stood at 14,158.

Crimes like rape and dowry remained a major concern in 2024, with 1,058 cases registered for rape. The total number of dowry deaths remained at 109, according to the report.

In 2024, one acid attack case was reported in Delhi, as compared to six such cases in 2023. Kidnapping and abduction of women also remained a major concern as well, with 3,974 cases being registered in Delhi in 2024 -- highest in the 19 metropolitan cities, according to the report.