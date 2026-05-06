‘System’: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyothika to headline new courtroom drama on Prime Video

Sonakshi Sinha and Jyothika will headline a new courtroom thriller titled System, set to drop on Prime Video on May 22, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“What is justice to each one of us? #SystemOnPrime, New Movie, May 22,” reads the caption on Instagram.

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Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the upcoming show also stars Ashutosh Gowariker. The film marks the first collaboration between Sonakshi and Jyothika. It follows the unlikely connection between Neha Rajvansh (Sonakshi), a public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat (Jyothika), a courtroom stenographer who comes from a humble background.

Despite their distinctly different social standings, they team up to fight for justice and truth even if it means going up against the most powerful.

“Privileged prosecutor Neha Rajvansh and humble stenographer Sarika Rawat's lives collide in a system where power shapes truth, forcing them to question the meaning of justice,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, the film also features Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Gupta in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Jyothika was last seen in Netflix show Dabba Cartel. Sonakshi was last seen in crime thriller Nikita Roy. She also has the Book of Darkness in the pipeline.