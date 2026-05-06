Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India, eyes ‘Ved’ collection

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office, maintaining a steady run in its first week.

On its fifth day, the film, headlined and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, collected Rs 4.9 crore nett, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

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So far, the historical drama has earned Rs 44.40 crore nett in India, with its overall domestic gross reaching Rs 52.68 crore.

The Hindi version, despite a significantly higher show count of 3,634 shows, collected Rs 1.55 crore nett and recorded a relatively lower occupancy of 14 per cent, on Tuesday. In contrast, the Marathi version continues to drive the film’s performance. On Tuesday alone, it contributed Rs 3.35 crore nett, running across 1,851 shows with an occupancy rate of 33 per cent.

With Rs 48.6 crore gross, Raja Shivaji is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time in India. To claim the third spot, it must surpass Ved (Rs 61.2 crore). Baipan Bhari Deva (Rs 76.28 crore) and Sairat (Rs 90 crore) remain the top two highest-grossing Marathi films in India.

Released on May 1, the film features an ensemble cast led by Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan. Abhishek Bachchan plays Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, while Vidya Balan appears as Khadija Sultana.

Genelia D'Souza portrays Saibai, Bhagyashree plays Jijabai, and Fardeen Khan appears as Shah Jahan. The film also features performances by Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Amole Gupte and Boman Irani, along with a special appearance by Salman Khan.

Raja Shivaji has been jointly bankrolled by Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.