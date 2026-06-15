Zeenat Aman says ‘Bun Tikki’ made her appreciate 'gentle stories' over masala films

Bollywood veteran actress Zeenat Aman said that working on the film Bun Tikki made her realise that she has grown to appreciate gentle stories that unravel human intricacies without the ‘aggression’ of conventional films.

On Monday, the 74-year-old actress penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle, reflecting on her journey working in the Faraz Arif Ansari-directed coming-of-age drama.

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“Shooting Bun Tikki was such a sweet, endearing experience. Working on it showed me how much I have grown to appreciate gentle stories that unravel human intricacies without the “pow boom bang ” aggression of masala formula flicks,” she wrote.

In her note, she also thanked celebrity designer Manish Malhotra for creating outfits that were comfortable enough to wear through 12-hour shooting schedules without any hassle.

“Now it's evident that I'm more of a western wear kinda gal, so Manish eased me back into traditional clothes by making each of these saris 'ready to wear'. Sheer genius,” she wrote.

“There is no doubt great beauty and legacy to draping a sari, but for those of us who don’t have the patience or skill, this is the ultimate hack. Ladies, have you tried wearing a sari in this style? Your thoughts,” the actress concluded her note.

Zeenat Aman is a definitive star of Bollywood masala cinema. She played a leading role in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), that is attributed for inventing the modern masala formula. While she broke traditional boundaries with her Westernised image. From doing martial arts stunts in Don (1978) to embracing intense melodrama in Chhailla Babu (1977), she seamlessly blended her glamour with the action, music, and romance of commercial cinema.

Bun Tikki also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

Bankrolled by Jio Studios and Stage5 Production, the coming-of-age drama delves into the nuanced relationship between a seven-year-old boy, Shanu, and his single father, Sidhant. The film explores themes of identity, parenthood, and resilience.