Zayn Malik cancels all US shows on Konnakol tour after recent hospitalisation

Singer Zayn Malik has cancelled his upcoming US shows after recent hospitalisation for an undisclosed illness, he said on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the former One Direction member wrote, “To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before.”

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“I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour,” the 33-year-old singer said in the story. “I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z,” he signed off.

The development comes two weeks after Zayn was admitted to a hospital on April 17, the day his new album Konnakol was released. However, the reason was not specified.

“To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love and support now and always been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week,” Zayn wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself from his hospital bed.

“I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding. Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love,” he added.

In February, Zayn announced a 31-date Konnakol Tour. He was set to embark on his US tour with stops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.