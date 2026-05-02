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regular-article-logo Saturday, 02 May 2026

EC deploys extra 77 police observers, 165 counting personnel ahead of Bengal poll results

Officials said that while police observers are generally not deployed during vote counting, in this case, they will not be allowed to enter the counting centres, and will manage law and order outside only

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 02.05.26, 04:25 PM
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The Election Commission on Saturday deployed 165 additional counting observers and 77 police observers in West Bengal to ensure secure and transparent counting of votes for the Assembly elections, an official said.

"Additional counting observers have been deployed in assembly constituencies having more than one counting hall," the EC official said, adding that police observers will oversee law and order arrangements around counting centres.

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According to the commission, the police observers will ensure that security protocols are strictly followed, but "shall not enter the counting hall on the day of counting under any circumstance".

The observers have been appointed under the powers vested in the commission by Article 324 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and will function under its direct supervision.

The EC also announced tighter access control measures at counting centres, mandating entry only through QR code-based photo identity cards issued via its ECINet system.

"Entry into counting centres shall be strictly based on QR code-based photo IDs issued by the returning officers," the official said.

In another key directive, the commission barred all individuals except the counting observer and returning officer from carrying mobile phones inside counting halls.

To ensure transparency, Form 17C-II recording results from control units will be prepared in the presence of counting agents and shared with them for signatures.

Micro-observers will independently record results at each table for cross-verification, the EC added.

The commission said police and counting observers will work in close coordination with the election machinery to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process.

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