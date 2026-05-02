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regular-article-logo Saturday, 02 May 2026

Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat against Chennai Super Kings in high-profile IPL match

Mumbai Indians, currently ninth on the table with just four points, included young right-arm pacer Krish Bhagat in the side

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 02.05.26, 08:37 PM
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir, left, and Ryan Rickelton greet each other between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir, left, and Ryan Rickelton greet each other between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, May 2, 2026. PTI

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in a high-profile Indian Premier League clash between the two five-time champions in Chennai on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians, currently ninth on the table with just four points, included young right-arm pacer Krish Bhagat in the side.

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Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad made two changes, bringing in Ramakrishna Ghosh for Gurjapneet Singh and Prashant Veer in place of Akeal Hosein.

The two teams have struggled to find their feet this season. While the CSK have won three of their eight games, Mumbai, placed ninth among 10 teams, have won one less having played the same number of matches.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

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IPL Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
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