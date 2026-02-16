Rapper Kanye West to make India debut with New Delhi concert in March

Rapper and music producer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will perform in India for the first time on March 29 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, organisers announced on Monday.

The concert, part of his ongoing global tour, will mark the artiste’s debut before an Indian audience in a stadium.

Known for his large-format live productions, Ye’s shows are characterised by expansive staging, immersive sound design and large-scale visual elements. Organisers said the New Delhi event will follow international production standards and feature a career-spanning setlist.

“We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is,” said Aman, founder of of White Fox. “One night. One performance. The first time ever. We’re making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen.”

Sabbas Joseph, co-founder and director, Wizcraft International, said the event underscores the growth of India’s live entertainment ecosystem.

“India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure, and audiences are aligned with the biggest global productions,” he said, adding, “A first-ever performance by Ye at this scale reflects how far India’s live entertainment ecosystem has evolved and how ready the country is to host landmark events that resonate worldwide.”

Tickets will go live on February 18 at 4pm exclusively on District by Zomato, the organisers said. The event is being organised by Whitefox, Plush Entertainment and Wizcraft.