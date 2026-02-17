‘Can I get a Shiv Shambhu’: American singer SZA joins Sadhguru’s Mahashivratri celebration

Videos of American singer-songwriter SZA attending Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Monday have gone viral on social media.

In the viral videos, the Grammy winner joined the celebrations in a yellow sari, making an impromptu appearance on stage where she greeted fans, thanked Sadhguru for the invitation.

She also introduced her mother, Audrey Rowe, to the crowd and led attendees in a resounding chant of “Shiv Shambhu”.

“Namaskaram. Happy Mahashivratri. Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?,” SZA greeted the crowd, before encouraging everyone to dance and join in the celebrations.

The annual all-night festival at the Isha Yoga Centre attracts thousands of devotees who come together for meditation and music in honour of Lord Shiva.

Besides SZA, the Mahashivratri celebrations also saw the presence of several celebrities, including Juhi Chawla, Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Srinidhi Shetty, and Mouni Roy.

SZA, who is known for her songs Kill Bill, Snooze and Nobody Gets Me, has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the American music industry in the past, including The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, and Rihanna.