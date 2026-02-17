‘The world doesn’t see the hard work’: Patralekhaa backs husband Rajkummar Rao after his weight gain surprises fans

Actress Patralekhaa has come out in support of her husband Rajkummar Rao, after his weight gain and hair loss, for his upcoming film Nikam, took users on social media by surprise.

Rajkummar had to gain around 9-10 kgs for the upcoming biopic on special public prosecutor and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 35-year-old actress wrote, “So proud of you, rajkummar_rao. You give it your all for every film project you take on. The world doesn't see the process and hard work that an actor puts into developing a character. The end result always looks easy. Behind all the fame and glamour that meets the eye, an actor's life is filled with blood, sweat, tears, and the sacrifice of personal life.”

After videos and photos of him from the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival in Mumbai began doing the rounds on social media, Rajkummar addressed his physical transformation.

“My being is through my art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hard work which I’ve achieved in Nikam,” Rajkummar said.

“Be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age) or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for Bose also. And to gain that much weight or to not stop eating and lose so much weight for Trapped or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during Srikanth,” he added.

“For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs and I was eating 2 pizzas and a lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hard work in the film. And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much Love,” he concluded.

Besides Nikam, Rajkummar is also gearing up for the biopic on Sourav Ganguly, where the actor will step into the shoes of the iconic cricketer. It will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.