Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Haq’ off to a slow start at domestic box office

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Haq is off to a slow start at domestic box office on Friday, trade figures show. The social drama directed by Suparn Verma collected Rs 1.65 crore nett on Day 1, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, Haq follows the story of Shazia Bano (Yami), who takes his husband Abbas Khan (Emraan) to court demanding monthly maintenance after being divorced by him through triple talaq.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Sheeba Chadha, Danish Husain and Vartika Singh.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic, which entered its second week in theatres on Friday, is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore milestone at the global box office.

A re-edited, combined version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the film has grossed Rs 47.37 crore in eight days globally. In India, the film has earned Rs 30.79 crore nett so far.

The Telugu version of Baahubali: The Epic was the biggest contributor (Rs 21.54 crore nett) to the earnings, followed by Hindi (Rs 6.4 crore nett) and Tamil (Rs 1.9 crore nett) versions. The Kannada and Malayalam versions earned Rs 86 lakh nett cumulatively.

On the other hand, Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story has earned Rs 11.9 crore nett in India in eight days.