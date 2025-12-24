‘Baahubali: The Epic’ OTT release: When and where to watch S.S. Rajamouli’s directorial

Baahubali: The Epic, a re-edited version of S.S. Rajamouli’s two-film Baahubali franchise is set to premiere on Netflix on 25 December.

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have been re-edited as a single film titled Baahubali: The Epic to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the franchise.

The three-hour-45-minute-long movie was released in theatres in multiple languages on 31 October.

The film depicts the tale of Amrendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra Baahubali (both played by Prabhas) and the kingdom of Mahishmati.

Baahubali: The Beginning follows the journey of Mahendra or Shiva, who discovers his royal lineage and learns how his father, Amarendra Baahubali, was betrayed by his uncle, Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati). Driven by a vow to seek justice, Shiva works to restore his family's legacy and reclaim the throne of Mahishmati.

Baahubali: The Conclusion focuses on the rivalry between siblings Amarendra and Bhallaladeva, which ultimately leads to the former’s assassination.

Released theatrically on July 10, 2015, Baahubali: The Beginning emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, earning Rs 650 crore gross worldwide. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion raked in Rs 1788.06 crore gross globally.

The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Nassar and Tamannaah in pivotal roles.

A full-length animated feature film, Baahubali: The Eternal War, set in the Baahubali universe, is in the works.