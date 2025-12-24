Rachel Green to Emily Cooper: 5 on-screen fashion muses to turn to this Christmas

From Rachel Green in F.R.I.E.N.D.S to Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris, on-screen characters have often doubled as fashion muses ahead of the festive season. With Christmas just around the corner, here are five celebrity-inspired looks — some snug, some statement — that never go out of style.

Rachel Green in F.R.I.E.N.D.S

1 5 Instagram/@velvetcoke

Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green from F.R.I.E.N.D.S has been a fashion icon for decades. From trench coats to snug sweaters, Rachel wore it all with effortless flair. While mini skirts may not immediately scream winter fashion, her tartan skirt paired with a white polo in Season 1, Episode 19 of the beloved sitcom continues to be a chic winter fit. Complete the look with ankle boots and a thick pair of tights for a picture-perfect look this Christmas.

Alexis Rose in Schitt’s Creek

2 5 Pinterest/Poshmark

Annie Murphy’s Alexis Rose won hearts with her bold, fashion-forward wardrobe in CBC’s Schitt’s Creek. One particularly head-turning look was the Zara jacquard patch dress with an embroidered collar, worn in Season 4, Episode 13. Style the outfit with heels or sneakers, and add a box clutch for a touch of understated sophistication.

Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris

3 5 Instagram/@lilyjcollins

Lily Collins’s titular character had a stunning wardrobe in the popular Netflix romcom series Emily in Paris Season 4. A fan favourite was the white fuzzy coat look with shearling collars. Collins paired it with a red scarf, a blue sailor’s cap and cross body sling. You may recreate the look to a T or add a twist — think stockings, a grey beanie and a matching scarf for a monochrome look. Pointed-toe stilettos will perfectly complement the outfit.

Kim Shin in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

4 5 Pinterest/hiyo

Gong Yoo as Kim Shin stole the show with his swagger-filled casual outfits in the South Korean series Goblin. One look that demands recreation is the white sweater with a striking black diamond pattern on the torso. Pair with beige trousers and loafers for a look that is equal parts comfy and stylish.

Lee Su-ho in True Beauty

5 5 Pinterest/@Duaa Masood

Cha Eun-woo’s Lee Su-ho sported a range of stylish jackets in the South Korean series True Beauty. One look that truly stood out was the Burberry checked woollen duffle coat. To recreate the vibe, style a similar checked coat with denims or semi-formal trousers for a sleek, clean silhouette. Round off the outfit with moccasins, brogues, boots or sneakers.