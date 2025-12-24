‘Stranger Things’ becomes most-watched series on Netflix with 1.2 billion views ahead of S5 Vol2 premiere

Popular Netflix series Stranger Things has been viewed over 1.2 billion times ahead of the release of the second volume of its fifth season, as per US media reports.

Volume 1 of Season 5 has reached 102.6 million views in just 25 days. It became the No. 1 show on the Netflix Global Top 10 list with 59.6 million views in its premiere week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show had the biggest premiere week for an English-language show on the Netflix Global Top 10 list following its 27 November release.

The new season made it into the Top 10 in all 93 countries tracked and reached No. 1 in 90 of them, as per a press release by Netflix.

The series, with all its five seasons, dominated half of the Top 10 list, which marks another first for any English series. All five seasons of Stranger Things made the list, with the first season at No. 3 (8.9 million views), Season 4 at No. 5 (6.1 million views), Season 2 at No. 6 (5.6 million views), and Season 3 at No. 8 (4.6 million views).

According to Variety, “this statistic puts the series as a whole above any other show on Netflix — including Wednesday and Squid Game which are the only projects with individual seasons that rank above Stranger Things Season 4”.

Released in 2022, Season 4 of Stranger Things remains at No. 2 on Netflix’s list of its most popular English-language TV titles of all time, as per the Variety report. Season 3, which came out more than six years ago, recently fell off that chart.

The most rewatched scenes from Season 3 and 4 of the show include: when Nancy (Natalia Dyer) falls into a trance while being possessed by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in Season 4 Episode 7, followed by the Season 3 Episode 8 scene when Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) sing the NeverEnding Story theme song together.

The second volume of Stranger Things Season 5 is set to drop on Netflix on 26 December in India. The finale will premiere on New Year’s Eve.