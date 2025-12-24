MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 December 2025

Watch: Hrithik Roshan grooves with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan at cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding

Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad, cousin Pashmina Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan also attended the ceremony in Mumbai

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.12.25, 05:46 PM
Hrithik Roshan with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan X

Actor Hrithik Roshan grooved with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan to Sukhbir's popular track Ishq Tera Tadpave at cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebrations in Mumbai on Tuesday.

A video of the trio dancing has since gone viral on social media. The clip also features Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Soni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hrithik was accompanied by girlfriend Saba Azad to the wedding.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a family picture from the wedding festivities on Instagram on Tuesday.

On Monday, Hrithik was seen attending his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony with Saba and his sons. Other members of the Roshan family, including Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan, were in attendance.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The movie emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, with a worldwide collection of Rs 365.34 crore.

RELATED TOPICS

Hrithik Roshan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Stranded and anxious, H-1B visa holders fear job loss amid US interview delays

The applicants have now been assigned fresh interview dates months later, with several reportedly pushed as late as April 2027
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

If they've released him, then they should put us in jail. At least our lives would be safe there

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT