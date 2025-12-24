Watch: Hrithik Roshan grooves with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan at cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding

Actor Hrithik Roshan grooved with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan to Sukhbir's popular track Ishq Tera Tadpave at cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebrations in Mumbai on Tuesday.

A video of the trio dancing has since gone viral on social media. The clip also features Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Soni.

Hrithik was accompanied by girlfriend Saba Azad to the wedding.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a family picture from the wedding festivities on Instagram on Tuesday.

On Monday, Hrithik was seen attending his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony with Saba and his sons. Other members of the Roshan family, including Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan, were in attendance.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The movie emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, with a worldwide collection of Rs 365.34 crore.