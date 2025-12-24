US, Ukraine narrow gaps on 20-point peace plan; Donbas territory and Zaporizhzhia plant remain unresolved

The United States and Ukraine have reached broad agreement on a 20-point framework aimed at ending the nearly four-year war, though sharp differences remain over territorial control in eastern Ukraine and the future management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said the plan, finalised after marathon talks in Florida and later discussed in Miami, has been shared by Washington with Russian negotiators. Moscow’s response is expected on Wednesday.

“We did not reach a consensus with the American side on the territory of the Donetsk region and on the ZNPP,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. “But we have significantly brought most of the positions closer together. In principle, all other consents in this agreement have been found between them and us.”

The Ukrainian president briefed journalists on each point of the proposal on Tuesday, with his remarks embargoed until Wednesday. The draft reflects Ukraine’s priorities and blends political, security and commercial elements to underpin long-term stability and economic recovery.

Donbas territorial dispute emerges as toughest issue

At the core of the negotiations is the future of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland, collectively known as the Donbas. Zelenskyy described the issue as “the most difficult point,” adding that it would require discussions at the leaders’ level.

Russia continues to press for Ukraine to cede the remaining parts of Donbas under Kyiv’s control—demands Ukraine has firmly rejected. Russian forces currently hold most of Luhansk and about 70 per cent of Donetsk.

To bridge the divide, the United States has proposed turning contested areas into free economic zones. Ukraine, however, insists that any such arrangement must be subject to a referendum.

“We are in a situation where the Russians want us to leave the Donetsk region, and the Americans are trying to find a way so that it is not a way out' — because we are against leaving — they want to find a demilitarized zone or a free economic zone in this,” Zelenskyy said.

Under the draft, the current contact line—cutting across five Ukrainian regions—would be frozen once an agreement is signed. Kyiv is demanding demilitarisation, a pullback of troops, and the deployment of international forces to ensure compliance.

“People can choose: this ending suits us or not,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the proposed referendum process, which would take 60 days and require a halt in hostilities.

He added: “Since there is no faith in the Russians, and they have repeatedly broken their promises, today's contact line is turning into a line of a de facto free economic zone, and international forces should be there to guarantee that no one will enter there under any guise — neither little green men nor Russian military disguised as civilians.”

The draft also calls for Russian forces to withdraw from Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, with international forces stationed along the contact line to monitor implementation.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Competing visions

The future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Europe’s largest and currently under Russian occupation, remains another major stumbling block.

Washington has proposed a trilateral consortium involving Ukraine, the US and Russia, with each party holding equal stakes.

“The USA is offering 33 per cent for 33 per cent for 33 per cent, and the Americans are the main manager of this joint venture,” Zelenskyy said. “It is clear that for Ukraine, this sounds very unsuccessful and not entirely realistic. How can you have joint commerce with the Russians after everything?”

Ukraine has countered with a proposal for a joint venture between Kyiv and Washington, under which the US would hold a 50 per cent stake and independently decide how to distribute its share—presumably to Russia.

Kyiv is also proposing that Enerhodar, the occupied city linked to the plant, be turned into a demilitarised free economic zone. Zelenskyy said discussions on the plant alone lasted about 15 hours.

“There were about 15 hours of conversations about the plant. These are all very complex things,” he said, adding that billions of dollars in investment would be required to restart the facility and restore the adjacent dam.

Security guarantees modelled on NATO’s Article 5

The draft agreement includes provisions for “strong” security guarantees for Ukraine, closely mirroring NATO’s Article 5 commitments.

Zelenskyy said these guarantees would be detailed in a separate bilateral document with the United States, outlining conditions for assistance in the event of renewed Russian aggression and establishing a mechanism to monitor a ceasefire.

This mechanism would rely on satellite surveillance and early-warning systems.

“The mood of the United States of America is that this is an unprecedented step towards Ukraine on their part. They believe that they are giving strong security guarantees,” he said.

Other provisions include maintaining Ukraine’s peacetime army at 800,000 personnel and setting a fixed date for accession to the European Union.

Elections, trade and a $800 billion economic push

The proposal also seeks to accelerate a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the United States after the deal is signed. Zelenskyy said Washington is seeking a similar agreement with Russia.

Ukraine is pushing for short-term privileged access to European markets and a large-scale global development package, including a fund to invest in technology, data centres, artificial intelligence and gas, alongside reconstruction of war-damaged regions.

“Ukraine will have the opportunity to determine the priorities for distributing its share of funds in the territories under its control. And this is a very important point, on which we spent a lot of time,” Zelenskyy said.

The plan aims to mobilise USD 800 billion through equity, grants, loans and private-sector contributions.

It also calls for Ukraine to hold elections after the agreement is signed. “This is the partners' vision,” Zelenskyy said.

Kyiv is further demanding the release of all prisoners held since 2014, including civilian detainees, political prisoners and children.

Kremlin says Putin briefed, Russia to formulate position

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the US proposals following contacts between Russian and American officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said envoy Kirill Dmitriev had reported to Putin after meetings with US counterparts in Miami.

“All the main parameters of the Russian side's position are well known to our colleagues from the United States,” Peskov told reporters. “Now we mean to formulate our position on the basis of the information that was received by the head of state and continue our contacts in the very near future through the existing channels that are currently working.”

Peskov declined to comment on Russia’s reaction to the proposals or the format of the documents, saying Moscow would not communicate its position through the media.

Putin has reiterated in recent weeks that his conditions for peace include Ukraine ceding the remaining parts of Donbas under its control and formally abandoning its bid to join NATO.

Zelenskyy confirmed that despite progress, Washington and Kyiv have yet to find common ground on Donbas territorial demands or the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.