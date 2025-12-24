Celebrity weddings of 2025: Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco, Demi Lovato-Jordan Lutes and others who tied the knot

Several global stars from the worlds of music, film, and reality television exchanged vows in headline-grabbing ceremonies this year. From Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s California wedding to Charli XCX and George Daniel’s dual celebrations across London and Sicily, here’s a look at some of the most memorable celebrity weddings of 2025.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Singer-actress Selena Gomez tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco on 28 September in California. The couple donned wedding outfits by Ralph Lauren on their special day. Gomez and Blanco began dating in July 2023 around the time of the former’s birthday. They went public with their relationship in December 2023.

1 6 All Pictures: Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion

2 6

The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger married model Abby Champion in an intimate wedding ceremony on 6 September. Schwarzenegger's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, and her husband Chris Pratt were among the attendees. Schwarzenegger and Champion, who got engaged in 2023, dated for 10 years before tying the knot.

Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes

3 6

Singer-actress Demi Lovato tied the knot with musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes on 25 May. The couple first met in January 2022 while working on Lovato’s album Holy Fvck. They co-wrote several tracks from the album, including Substance, Happy Ending and City of Angels. After nearly two years of dating, Lutes proposed to Lovato in December 2023.

Charli XCX and George Daniel

4 6

Singer-songwriter Charli XCX and drummer George Daniel tied the knot twice in 2025. They had an intimate civil ceremony at London’s Hackney Town Hall on 19 July and a star-studded second celebration in Sicily, Italy, on 14 September. The two had met in 2021 and got engaged in 2023.

Chris Conran and Alana Milne

5 6

Bachelor in Paradise stars Chris Conran and Alana Milne said ‘I do’ on 18 July. The couple tied the knot in a close-knit beach wedding, also attended by their corgi, Whiskey. Conran and Milne had got engaged in March 2024.

Special Mentions

6 6

While these couples have not tied the knot yet, they are well on their way and have made headlines with their engagement announcements this year.

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus got engaged to boyfriend Maxx Morando after four years of dating.

American pop icon Taylor Swift also announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce on 26 August. Rumours of the two dating first surfaced in 2023, and the couple went public with their relationship at Super Bowl 2024.