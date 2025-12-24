Indian-origin woman found murdered in Toronto, police issue Canada-wide warrant for partner

A 30-year-old Indian-origin woman has been found murdered in Toronto, prompting police to issue a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect they say was known to the victim.

The victim has been identified as Himanshi Khurana, a Toronto resident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are searching for Abdul Ghafoori (32), also of Toronto, who is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators said the case appears to involve “intimate partner violence,” according to CBC News and CP24.

Toronto Police said officers were first alerted late Friday night after receiving a report of a missing person.

“On Friday, December 19, 2025, at approximately 10:41 pm, police responded to a call for a Missing Person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area,” police said.

The investigation continued overnight. “On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at approximately 6:30 am, officers located the missing female deceased inside a residence,” police said, adding that the death was deemed a homicide. The police Homicide Unit subsequently took over the investigation.

Authorities said Khurana and Ghafoori knew each other prior to her death and believe they were in an intimate partner relationship.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Ghafoori, who faces a charge that can carry a life sentence without parole if premeditation and intent are proven in court.

Police have released images of the suspect and appealed for public assistance.

“We have released an image of the suspect, and that is out there, and we’re appealing to the public, if anybody would happen to know where this man is to please call police,” a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said it is assisting Khurana’s family.

In a post on X, it said: “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief.”

The consulate added that it has been in close contact with local authorities and that “all possible assistance is being extended to the family.”

Police have urged anyone with information about Ghafoori’s whereabouts to contact them immediately.