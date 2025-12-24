Scuffles break out between police, BJP supporters in Howrah over killing of Hindu Bangladeshi youth

Fresh unrest was reported in the city on Wednesday as scuffles broke out between police and BJP supporters during a protest over the killing of a Hindu Bangladeshi youth.

Trouble started after police stopped a procession by the saffron party before it could reach Howrah bridge, triggering heated arguments between protesters and security personnel.

"We will not let anyone hamper normal life and cause trouble to commuters in the name of protest. We will act in accordance with the law to thwart any attempts to create trouble," a senior officer of Howrah Police told PTI.

As police prevented the march from proceeding, protesters squatted on the road and attempted to break through barricades, leading to scuffles.

BJP leaders and workers marched towards Howrah Bridge on Wednesday morning, but were stopped by police before they could access the bridge.

The area was barricaded, and as protesters raised slogans while sitting on the road, police moved in to disperse them. Police alleged that the demonstrators turned aggressive, forcing security personnel to take action to disperse the protest.

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.

Hundreds of people attempted to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here on Tuesday in protest over the attack on minorities in the neighbouring country, but were stopped by the police midway, leading to a clash that left several injured.

The rally started from Sealdah and was proceeding towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission's office in Park Circus, but was stopped by police in Beckbagan area. As they tried to breach the barricade, police baton-charged the rallyists.

On Monday, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari along with other party leaders and supporters, had staged a demonstration near the Deputy High Commission on the same agenda.

Adhikari led a rally of around 2,000 people who squatted on the road after he was stopped by police from proceeding further.

"We want strict punishment for all those involved in the murder of Das. We want atrocities and attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh to be stopped immediately. If there is no end to attacks on Hindus, we will return with 10,000 people on December 26," he had threatened.

On Tuesday, a similar protest was organised outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday. However, chaos erupted after soon after as hundreds of protestors affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal clashed with police.

Carrying saffron flags and shouting slogans, the protesters broke through multiple barricades despite a heavy police presence. The high security area witnessed a beefed-up police presence in the morning ahead of the protest announced by VHP.

Authorities had deployed additional forces and set up three layers of security to prevent a breach.

An officer said a 15,000-strong police force was deployed ahead of the demonstration. He said police managed to hold the protesters about 800 metres from the high commission.