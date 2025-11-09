Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Haq’ registered 91% growth in earnings on Day 2

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Haq is showing positive momentum at the Indian box office after a slow start. The Suparn Verma-directed courtroom drama recorded a 91.43 per cent jump in collections on Day 2, trade figures show.

Haq began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 1.75 crore nett on Day 1, as per industry data tracker Sacnilk. The earnings jumped to Rs 3.35 crore nett on Day 2. This brings the film’s total domestic collection to Rs 5.10 crore nett in two days.

Haq registered an overall occupancy of 19.35 per cent across India on Saturday. The morning and afternoon shows saw average footfalls of 7.66 per cent and 17.46 per cent, respectively, while evening and night shows performed better with 23.71 per cent and 28.57 per cent occupancy.

Inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, Haq revolves around a Muslim woman’s legal battle for maintenance after divorce. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, and also features Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Danish Husain in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story continued to underperform at the box office, earning Rs 13.92 crore nett at the end of ten days on theatrical run.