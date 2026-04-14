When Ed Sheeran watched ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and called it ‘cool’

Actress Huma Qureshi took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the time Ed Sheeran told her that he had watched her Bollywood debut film Gangs of Wasseypur and called it “cool”.

In a recent podcast with Prakhar Gupta, the 39-year-old actress spoke about the time she met Sheeran at Farah Khan’s party where the latter praised the Anurag Kashyap directorial.

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“Ultimate flex tha jab main Ed Sheeran se mili aur usne Gangs of Wasseypur dekhi thi (It was the ultimate flex when I met Ed Sheeran and he had watched Gangs of Wasseypur),” Qureshi said.

“And I was like, what? You have watched Gangs of Wasseypur? Farah Khan had hosted a party for Ed Sheeran when he was in Mumbai, and everyone met him there. I was trying to have a conversation with him, and he was very sweet. He said, I love your country, and I would love to do music here,” she added.

Sheeran’s response came after Qureshi tried to introduce him to some “interesting” Hindi words to show him the true “flavour” of India.

“So, he was being called away, and I said if you want to learn some more interesting colourful language, you must watch this film of ours, Gangs Of Wasseypur. He stopped and asked, 'You were in that movie?' I said, 'Yes'. He said, 'We just saw that movie' and then he called his manager and then Farah was like, 'What have you said to him, why is he calling his manager?' And Ed said, 'We just watched the film and we really loved it. It's such a cool film.' And I was like this is quite a cool moment,” the actress said.

Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1 and Part 2 are set in Wasseypur, a small town close to Dhanbad in Jharkhand. The story chronicles the rise of the coal mafia, spanning three generations of a family caught in a cycle of theft, extortion, and murder. The narrative unfolds over 68 years, from 1941 to 2009.

The two-part intergenerational revenge saga starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On the work front, Qureshi is set to play the role of Elizabeth in K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.