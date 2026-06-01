‘Uncha Lamba Kad’ remix: ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ song elicits mixed responses

Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani’s reimagined version of the 2007 song Uncha Lamba Kad, from their upcoming comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, has drawn mixed reactions from social media users, with many saying it lacks the charm and energy of the original.

Dropped by the makers on Monday, the three-minute-47-second-long video offers a glimpse into the sizzling chemistry between Akshay and Disha’s characters in the film. While Disha raises the temperature in stunning ensembles, Akshay rocks breezy outfits.

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Reacting to the song, an X user wrote, “After Akshay Kumar ruined a OG song, it was fun to listen to the old version, it is a better version than the remake song.”

Another user on X shared a still from the 2007 song and remarked that the latest version of Ucha Lamba Kad “doesn't end racism like the original did by making the Black background dancers wear white bikinis and the white background dancers wear black bikinis.”

Another user on X said the 2012 song featuring Katrina Kaif and called it their “still favourite” version of Uncha Lamba Kad.

“The nostalgia factor in this song hits perfectly. It brings back memories while still feeling fresh and exciting,” tweeted another user.

Expressing disappointment with the remake, a user on X said it failed to capture the charm and energy of the original “Ek Uncha Lamba Kad” from Welcome, adding that Bollywood should prioritize originality over nostalgia.

“Full offence to everyone involved in the remake, because uncha lamba kad is start to finish KATRINA'S song,” noted another X user.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is as the third instalment of the Welcome film franchise.

The Welcome franchise is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. The first film, Welcome, was released in 2007, and the second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015. While Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starred in the first part, the second film featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

The comedy film’s ensemble cast also features Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade Rajpal Yadav, Daler Mehndi and Krushna Abhishek.

Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26.