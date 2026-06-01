Pop sensation Dua Lipa weds longtime beau Callum Turner in private ceremony

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has tied the knot with her long-time beau, actor Callum Turner, in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, as per reports.

Photos from the couple’s intimate wedding are making the rounds on social media.

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However, the couple are yet to announce their wedding officially.

The viral photos show the couple leaving the venue along with a small group of close family and friends. As per Vogue, for the ceremony, Dua looked stunning in a custom white Schiaparelli couture suit dress designed by Daniel Roseberry. She completed the elegant ensemble with matching gloves, Christian Louboutin heels, and an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones.

Turner looked suave in a double-breasted navy suit, teamed with a matching dress shirt and silk tie.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple is expected to host a lavish three-day celebration in Italy next week. However, they reportedly chose to formalise their union in a legal ceremony ahead of the festivities in Palermo, Sicily.

In Sicily, the couple are reportedly planning a three-day celebration, centred on the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera.

The star-studded guest list is said to include Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson, Charli XCX, Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus.

“This is going to be the coolest wedding, and so glam. Both Dua and Callum have been so excited and have been really involved with the planning. They want it to be epic,” a member of their team told The Daily Mail.

Dua and Turner reportedly began dating in January 2024. By the end of the year, engagement rumours began to swirl — fueled by photos of Dua wearing a diamond ring.

During an interview with British Vogue in 2025, Dua confirmed the news.

“Yeah, we’re engaged, it’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling,” she said.