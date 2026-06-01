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regular-article-logo Monday, 01 June 2026

Islamabad’s markets to shut by 8pm as Pakistan reels under energy crisis sparked by Iran war

Markets, shops and shopping malls will close at 8:00 PM, while restaurants, grocery stores, bakeries and other food outlets will operate until 10:00 PM, says deputy commissioner Irfan Memon

PTI Published 01.06.26, 03:02 PM
A man walks with sacks of supplies on his shoulder to deliver to a nearby shop at a market in Karachi, Pakistan June 11, 2024.

A man walks with sacks of supplies on his shoulder to deliver to a nearby shop at a market in Karachi, Pakistan June 11, 2024. Library picture.

Pakistani authorities have reimposed revised market timings for businesses in Islamabad, mandating that they close by 8 pm from Monday.

The move is a part of the government's austerity measures amid mounting pressure on energy supplies caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

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The District Administration led by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon announced on social media that the mandatory closure of businesses would be applicable throughout the week.

“The District Administration Islamabad has enforced revised business operating hours under ongoing austerity measures, effective today (June 1, 2026). Markets, shops and shopping malls will close at 8:00 PM, while restaurants, grocery stores, bakeries and other food outlets will operate until 10:00 PM,” it said on X.

It further added: “Marriage halls, marquees and other event venues will also close at 10:00 PM. Essential services, including pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, dairy shops, sports facilities, call centres and IT companies serving international clients, remain exempt from the restrictions.” These restrictions also apply to events held on private premises.

The announcement by the Deputy Commissioner followed a late-night notification issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory’s district magistrate about the new timing for businesses.

The restrictive timing was introduced in March following the US attack on Iran that propelled fuel prices, forcing Pakistan's government to resort to austerity measures, including early closure of shops to save electricity.

Initially, business houses cooperated but demanded relaxation ahead of the Eid festival, which was observed on May 27.

The federal and provincial governments approved the demand and allowed late-night operation of businesses to help both buyers and shopkeepers.

However, the federal government has reimposed the old timing while provincial governments are expected to follow suit.

Business owners traditionally oppose early closure as the majority of markets open around midday and operate till late into the night.

The government has been trying to rationalise the timing so that business activities are carried out during the day by utilising sunlight instead of expensive electricity during night operations.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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