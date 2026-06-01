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regular-article-logo Monday, 01 June 2026

Tehran wants to make deal: Trump, hours after US military said it struck Iranian military sites

The US President also said it was tougher for him to negotiate with Iran with all the political commentary surrounding the conflict

Reuters Published 01.06.26, 11:38 AM
US President Donald Trump raises his fist as he returns to the White House, in Washington, D.C., US, May 31, 2026.

US President Donald Trump raises his fist as he returns to the White House, in Washington, D.C., US, May 31, 2026. Reuters

President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran really wanted to make a deal with the US and that it would be a good one for Washington and its allies. His post comes only hours after the US military said it struck Iranian military sites at the weekend and Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted a US base in response, the latest in a series of exchanges amid negotiations to end the three-month-old war.

"Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the USA and those that are with us," Trump posted on Truth Social an hour after midnight.

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However, Trump also said it was tougher for him to negotiate with Iran with all the political commentary surrounding the conflict.

"... it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively 'chirping,' at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever," the president wrote on Truth Social.

"Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!" Trump had said on Friday he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran.

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Iran War Donald Trump US Military
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