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photo-article-logo Monday, 01 June 2026

In pics: ‘DeSu7’ goes on floor, Dev and Subhashree Ganguly attend inaugural puja

DeSu7 marks Dev and Subhashree’s on-screen pairing in over a decade

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.06.26, 12:12 PM

Actor-producer Dev, has started shooting for his upcoming film DeSu7, the makers announced on Sunday. Here’s a look from the inaugural ceremony, attended by Subhashree Ganguly and Anirban Bhattacharya.

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At the ceremony, Dev posed with a clapperboard alongside his co-stars Subhashree Ganguly and Anirban Bhattacharya. The trio twinned in white. 

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DeSu7 marks Dev and Subhashree’s on-screen pairing in over a decade. They last appeared together in Kaushik Ganguly’s Dhumketu, which released in theatres in 2025 after a nine-year delay. 

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Directed by Soojit Dutta, DeSu7 will be shot over 50 days from June to August, involving around 10,000 technicians. The film will also mark Dev’s directorial debut.

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A candid moment of Dev and Subhashree during the puja ceremony.

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The inaugural puja of DeSu7 was also attended by Kanchan Mallick, Rajatava Dutta and Sairity Banerjee. 

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In a first for the Bengali film industry, the tickets for DeSu7 went on sale 10 months before the actual release of the film.

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