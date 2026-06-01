In Pictures: PWD removes 70-foot Messi statue from Kolkata's Lake Town over safety concerns

Authorities removed the 70-foot-tall Lionel Messi statue from Kolkata's Lake Town on June 1 after several residents raised public safety concerns.
Officials began relocation work earlier in the day, shifting what is considered Asia's tallest Messi statue.
Residents gather around the Messi statue in Lake Town as government cranes secure the 70-foot structure for removal
Workers and officials oversee the removal of the statue
The base of the statue remains at the site, with a plaque claiming that Messi himself had inaugurated the monument
Located in a high-traffic area, the statue was considered a potential safety hazard
The statue is currently being moved, though officials have not confirmed where it will be relocated, if at all.
The Messi statue rests on a trailer awaiting transport, under the supervision of police personnel and PWD officials