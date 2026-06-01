In Pictures: PWD removes 70-foot Messi statue from Kolkata's Lake Town over safety concerns

Authorities removed the 70-foot-tall Lionel Messi statue from Kolkata's Lake Town on June 1 after several residents raised public safety concerns.

Officials began relocation work earlier in the day, shifting what is considered Asia's tallest Messi statue.

1 6 All photos by Soumyajit Dey

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Residents gather around the Messi statue in Lake Town as government cranes secure the 70-foot structure for removal

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Workers and officials oversee the removal of the statue

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The base of the statue remains at the site, with a plaque claiming that Messi himself had inaugurated the monument

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Located in a high-traffic area, the statue was considered a potential safety hazard

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The statue is currently being moved, though officials have not confirmed where it will be relocated, if at all.

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The Messi statue rests on a trailer awaiting transport, under the supervision of police personnel and PWD officials