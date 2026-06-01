Maruti Suzuki posts record May sales of 2.43 lakh units as auto makers report strong growth

Maruti Suzuki India reported its highest-ever monthly sales in May, leading a broad-based surge across the automobile sector as manufacturers including Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India, Kia India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto posted healthy year-on-year growth driven by robust domestic demand and rising exports.

Maruti Suzuki India

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Maruti Suzuki India reported its highest-ever monthly sales, with total dispatches rising 34.76 per cent year-on-year to a record 2,42,688 units in May, compared with 1,80,077 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales also touched an all-time high of 1,93,535 units, up from 1,38,690 units in May 2025. Sales to other OEMs stood at 7,239 units, while exports rose to 41,914 units from 31,219 units a year ago.

Among segments, sales of mini cars, including Alto and S-Presso, increased to 16,275 units from 6,776 units. Compact cars such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR recorded sales of 81,555 units against 61,960 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicle sales, comprising Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Vitara and XL6, rose to 79,267 units from 54,899 units, while Eeco van sales increased to 13,240 units from 12,327 units. Super Carry light commercial vehicle sales stood at 3,198 units, up from 2,728 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 7 per cent rise in total sales to 33,128 units in May 2026 from 30,864 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales grew 4 per cent to 30,574 units, while exports jumped 61 per cent to 2,554 units.

Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "This month (May) marked a significant milestone as we crossed 3 lakh Strong Hybrid Electric vehicle (SHEV) sales in India, underscoring the growing acceptance of SHEV technology and cleaner mobility solutions.

"This achievement further strengthens our commitment to advancing sustainable mobility through a multi-pathway approach. We will continue to focus on innovation that aligns with evolving customer needs while delivering long-term value and contributing meaningfully to India's transition towards carbon neutrality".

Kia India

Kia India reported a 23.6 per cent increase in wholesales to 27,586 units in May, compared with 22,315 units in the corresponding month last year.

The company said it recorded its highest-ever May sales since entering the Indian market, driven by sustained demand across its product portfolio.

"Our highest-ever May sales performance reflects the strong alignment of our product portfolio with evolving customer preferences across segments," said Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Atul Sood.

The company said strong demand for the new Seltos, Sonet, Carens Clavis, Clavis EV and MY26 Syros helped maintain growth momentum. Kia's year-to-date sales rose 14.6 per cent to 1,39,197 units.

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India reported a 9.1 per cent increase in domestic sales to 47,837 units in May.

Including exports of 13,300 units, total sales stood at 61,137 units, marking a 4.1 per cent year-on-year increase.

"Hyundai Motor India has continued its strong momentum of the year into May as well, achieving domestic sales of 47,837 units with 9.1 per cent YoY growth and total sales of 61,137 units with 4.1 per cent YoY growth", said MD and CEO Tarun Garg.

He added that domestic sales during April-May FY27 rose 13 per cent to 99,739 units compared with 88,235 units in the same period last fiscal.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 20 per cent rise in total vehicle sales, including exports, to 99,636 units in May.

The company sold 58,021 utility vehicles in the domestic market, up 11 per cent year-on-year, while domestic commercial vehicle sales increased 19 per cent to 24,079 units.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said, "In May, we achieved SUV sales of 58,021 units, a growth of 11 per cent and total vehicle sales stood at 99,636, a 20 per cent YoY growth. The sustained demand across our portfolio continues, constrained by supply chain challenges due to manpower shortages at select suppliers."

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd reported a 42 per cent increase in total sales to 59,790 units in May, compared with 42,040 units in the same month last year.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 42 per cent to 59,090 units from 41,557 units a year earlier, while international market sales increased 45 per cent to 700 units from 483 units in May 2025.

The company also recorded its highest-ever monthly electric vehicle sales, with EV volumes reaching 10,517 units during the month.

"Monthly EV sales hit a new high of 10,517 accelerating Tata Motors' lead in India's electric mobility space," Tata Motors stated in the regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto reported a 20 per cent increase in total vehicle sales, including exports, at 4,61,257 units in May, compared with 3,84,621 units a year ago.

Domestic sales rose 10 per cent to 2,48,031 units, while exports surged 34 per cent to 2,13,226 units.

Two-wheeler sales increased 18 per cent to 3,93,204 units, while commercial vehicle sales rose 30 per cent to 68,053 units.

VE Commercial Vehicles

Eicher Motors' arm VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) posted a 7.8 per cent increase in total sales to 7,978 units in May from 7,401 units a year earlier.

Domestic sales rose 9.1 per cent to 7,375 units, while exports declined 17.2 per cent to 414 units.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company reported its highest-ever monthly sales, with overall volumes rising 31 per cent to 5,66,585 units in May from 4,31,275 units a year ago.

Two-wheeler sales grew 31 per cent to 5,43,111 units, while domestic two-wheeler sales increased 24 per cent to 3,84,565 units.

Motorcycle sales rose 30 per cent to 2,73,802 units, scooter sales grew 32 per cent to 2,20,740 units and electric vehicle sales jumped 56 per cent to 43,632 units.

The company said international business sales rose 49 per cent to 1,75,991 units during the month.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported a 12 per cent rise in total sales to 5.18 lakh units in May from 4.65 lakh units in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales increased 10 per cent to 4.59 lakh units, while exports grew 23.62 per cent to 59,166 units.

"The two-wheeler market witnessed steady demand during the month. Backed by its diverse product portfolio and extensive network of over 7,000 touchpoints across the country, HMSI continues to strengthen customer accessibility and expand its reach across markets," the company said.